Mumbai, March 28: Bitcoin was trading at approximately USD 66,008 as of 8:04 AM IST on Saturday, reflecting a continued period of high volatility and downward pressure. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has seen a sharp decline from its late 2025 peak of over USD 126,000, currently sitting nearly 48% below that all-time high. The latest price action follows a week of broader market risk aversion fueled by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and shifting economic signals from the United States.

Market sentiment remains in "Extreme Fear" territory as investors weigh a 24.6% year-to-date decline in Bitcoin's value. Despite the price dip, institutional interest appears resilient, with high-volume "whale" addresses reaching record numbers as long-term holders absorb the supply liquidated by newer entrants and mining operations facing reduced profitability. Bitcoin Price Today, March 25, 2026: BTC Price at USD 70,600 Following Geopolitical Relief Rally.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Policy

The primary driver for the current market caution is the conflict involving Iran, which began in late February and has rattled global financial systems. The resulting surge in oil prices above USD 100 has forced investors toward defensive assets, often at the expense of volatile digital currencies. This risk-off sentiment was amplified earlier this week when the Dow Jones and Nasdaq entered correction territory, leading Bitcoin to track the broader retreat of global equities.

Adding to the complexity, President Donald Trump issued statements on March 28 calling for low interest rates and zero inflation. Market analysts are closely monitoring these developments, as a potential return to ultra-low borrowing costs could theoretically bolster high-risk assets like Bitcoin. However, for the immediate term, the disconnect between political rhetoric and the reality of a 20% year-to-date drop has kept the market in a defensive stance.

Institutional Resilience Amid Supply Overhang

Despite the significant price correction, a report from Bernstein suggests that the current cycle represents one of the "weakest bear cases" in Bitcoin’s history. Data shows that spot ETF outflows have remained under 5% despite the 43% correction from the October high. This indicates that institutional money is largely staying put, viewing the current levels as a necessary mid-cycle reset rather than a long-term exit.

Supply-side pressure has been exacerbated by miners liquidating holdings to manage declining margins. Furthermore, exchange reserves have hit a six-year low of 2.31 million BTC, suggesting that while the price is suppressed, the available liquid supply is thinning. Analysts maintain that a ceasefire in the Middle East or a clear signal of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could serve as the catalyst for a return to the USD 100,000 range.

Performance of Broader Cryptocurrency Market

The downturn in Bitcoin has triggered a wider retreat across the altcoin market. Ethereum fell nearly 4% to USD 1,985.91 this week, marking a 7.5% weekly loss, while other major tokens like Solana and Cardano experienced similar declines. The total crypto market capitalisation currently hovers around USD 1.32 trillion, with 24-hour trading volumes remaining steady at approximately USD 48.5 billion. Bitcoin Price Today March 24, 2026: BTC Surges Past USD 71,000 As ‘Risk-On’ Sentiment Returns.

The technical outlook for Bitcoin suggests a crucial support level near USD 60,000, a threshold it briefly tested in February before the current consolidation. While short-term volatility remains high due to large-scale options expiry and geopolitical uncertainty, the underlying trend toward institutional-grade custody and distributed governance continues to provide a structural floor for the asset class.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).