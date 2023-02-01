New Delhi, February 1: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Budget adopts seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal. Sitharaman announced this while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. Budget 2023 Live News Updates and Highlights.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," she said. Union Budget 2023-24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Tablet in Red Pouch to Parliament to Present Paperless Budget (See Pics and Video).

Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence. The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.