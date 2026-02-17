Silver Price Today, February 17, 2026: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Other Major Cities

Mumbai, February 17: Silver prices in India experienced a significant correction this Tuesday, continuing a downward trend that has seen the metal lose nearly 23 per cent of its value since the start of the month. The white metal is currently trading at INR 2,67,900 per kilogramme in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi, marking a sharp decline from the record highs seen in late January.

The domestic bullion market is currently witnessing a phase of intense profit-booking and technical capitulation. Analysts suggest that the combination of a strengthening US economy and shifting expectations regarding central bank interest rate policies has dampened the safe-haven appeal of precious metals, leading to a broader sell-off across the commodity sector. Gold Rate Today, February 17, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Current Rates in Major Metropolitan Cities

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, the silver rate for one kilogramme is quoted at INR 2,67,900. This follows a daily drop of INR 100, extending a larger decline of INR 7,000 recorded in the previous session. Meanwhile, in southern cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, the prices are slightly lower, with the metal trading at approximately INR 2,64,900 per kilogramme.

The ongoing "carnage" in the silver market has left retail buyers cautious. Wholesale hubs are reporting minimal activity as investors wait for the price to find a stable floor. Despite the crash, silver remains at elevated levels compared to 2024 prices, though it has retreated significantly from the INR 4.10 lakh peak registered in January.

Silver Rates in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, a key centre for bullion trade in Western India, has seen its rates align closely with the Mumbai market. The price for ten grammes of silver in the city now stands at INR 2,679, reflecting the broader market sentiment.

Silver Price Table for Ahmedabad (February 17, 2026)

Grams Silver Rates Today (INR) Yesterday's Price (INR) 1 Gram INR 267.90 INR 268 8 Grams INR 2,143.20 INR 2,144 10 Grams INR 2,679 INR 2,680 100 Grams INR 26,790 INR 26,800 1 Kilogramme INR 2,67,900 INR 2,68,000

Market Outlook and Industrial Impact

The sharp volatility in silver is being attributed to its dual role as both an investment asset and an industrial metal. While industrial demand for green energy technology remains a long-term driver, short-term speculative flows have dominated recent price movements. The gold-to-silver ratio has widened significantly, suggesting that silver is currently underperforming its more expensive counterpart. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 17, 2026: JSW Infrastructure, Cochin Shipyard, and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, technical experts believe silver may find support in the INR 2,25,000 to INR 2,55,000 range. For a sustained recovery to occur, the market would require a cooling of the USD index or a fresh surge in industrial manufacturing data. Until such a catalyst emerges, the market is expected to remain in a consolidatory or slightly bearish phase.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).