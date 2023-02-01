The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2023. "To skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different states," she added.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023 announced that PAN card will be used as a common identifier for all Digital Systems of specified government agencies for business establishments required to have Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2023, has announced that 50-year interest free loan to state governments will be extended for one more year.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2023, announced that the government will recruit 38,800 teachers for Eklavaya Model Residential Schools to impart quality education in tribal communities.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2023, announced that the government will establish 157 new nursing colleges in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established in the country since 2014.
Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will set up an Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs.
Presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy had become the fifth largest economy in the world. "Government's efforts since 2014 have ensured for all citizens, a better quality of life and life of dignity. The per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. In these nine years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world," she said.
