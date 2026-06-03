EPFO Interest Payment Delay: When Will 8.25% Interest Be Credited to PF Accounts? Check Latest Update

New Delhi, June 3: Millions of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers are awaiting the credit of interest for the financial year 2025-26 after the government retained the EPF interest rate at 8.25%. While many members are yet to see the interest reflected in their passbooks, experts have clarified that the delay is part of the routine administrative process and does not result in any financial loss to subscribers.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment had recommended an annual interest rate of 8.25% on EPF deposits in March 2026. However, the EPFO has not announced a specific date for the interest credit. According to financial experts, the process involves government notification, reconciliation of millions of member accounts, and system-wide updates before the interest can be reflected in passbooks. EPFO 3.0 New Features: Complete Guide to Instant UPI and Cardless ATM Withdrawals.

Why Is There a Delay in EPFO Interest Credit?

EPFO typically requires several weeks or months to complete the annual interest credit process. In recent years, the organisation has accelerated the timeline, with interest credits often appearing in subscribers' accounts by June or July. Earlier, the process sometimes extended until September or October.

Will Subscribers Lose Interest Due to the Delay?

Experts say there is no reason for concern. Under the EPF Scheme, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance and is credited retrospectively. Even if the interest entry is not immediately visible in a member's passbook, the eligible amount continues to earn the declared rate of interest. Once updated, the interest is credited with effect from the applicable financial year. EPFO 3.0: How Employees Will Withdraw PF Instantly via UPI and ATM Without Employer Approval.

How to Check EPF Balance and Interest Status

EPFO subscribers can track their provident fund balance and verify interest updates through multiple channels:

UMANG App: Log in to the UMANG application, select EPFO services, access the passbook section, and verify details using the UAN-linked OTP.

EPFO Member Portal: Members can sign in using their Universal Account Number (UAN) and password to view contributions and interest details.

Missed Call Service: Give a missed call to 9966044425 from a registered mobile number linked to an activated UAN to receive balance information.

SMS Service: Send "UAN EPFOHO ENG" to 7738299899 to receive account details via SMS. Regional language options are also available for eligible users.

Subscribers should watch for the passbook entry reading "Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026," which will indicate that the annual interest credit process has been completed.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).