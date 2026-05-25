Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Coming With Periscope Camera and Flagship Features Revealed; Launch Set on June 4

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch date for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, the latest high-performance addition to its Edge 70 smartphone series in India. Scheduled for a 4 June 2026 debut, the device is set to join the existing Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro models, further expanding the brand’s footprint in the competitive premium smartphone segment.

The upcoming handset places a heavy emphasis on a refined design aesthetic, featuring unique Pantone-curated finishes that include a satin-luxe finish, a twill-inspired texture, and a sculpted wood finish. With a slim profile and curved display, the device aims to offer a premium hand-feel, while internal upgrades are expected to focus on enhanced imaging capabilities and performance efficiency to distinguish it from the standard Pro variant. HMD Vibe 2 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device will likely feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. Powering the system is a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The camera system is a significant highlight, featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA-710 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom via AI Super Zoom Pro, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also sports a 50MP front-facing camera, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and runs on Android 16. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Price, Specifications and Features; Launched in China.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Price in India

While official pricing will be revealed during the event on 4 June, market expectations place the Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus in the premium bracket. Industry reports suggest the starting price for the base model, likely configured with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be approximately INR 47,999. A higher-tier variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is anticipated to retail between INR 54,999 and INR 56,999.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).