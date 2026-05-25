UFO Caught on Camera Over Columbia Sky? Unverified Video Goes Viral

Fresh media footage showcasing a strange, rapidly moving metallic sphere in the skies of Colombia has renewed global interest and online speculation regarding unidentified flying objects (UFOs). The video, reportedly recorded by a couple and circulated by France News 24, captures a smooth, ball-shaped object traversing the horizon at high speed. While aviation and government authorities have not released a definitive statement on the new footage, the recording has deeply divided social media users and researchers over whether the object represents an advanced military drone, a sophisticated hoax, or non-human technology.

The ongoing debate closely mirrors the intense international scientific scrutiny surrounding a nearly identical artifact recovered in the region last year. Was Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Expelled From Boston University? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Unverified Video of UFO Being Spotted Over Columbia Sky Goes Viral

Unverified video claiming UFO spotted in Colombia goes viral (Photo Credits: X/v)

Background on the 'Buga Sphere' Found in Colombia

The newly sighted object over Colombia sky bears an identical physical profile to the famous "Buga Sphere", which initially caused a global stir after floating erratically and colliding with a high-voltage power grid near a forest in the town of Buga, Colombia. Following its recovery, independent researchers who first examined the artifact noted that the seamless, soccer-ball-sized object completely lacked visible welds, joints, or structural seams - features standard in conventional human manufacturing. The absence of these manufacturing markers, alongside mysterious surface symbols that remain invisible under standard X-ray imaging, fueled early theories that the device could be an extraterrestrial probe.

Internal Anomalies and Scientific Presentation

After its retrieval from the field in Colombia, the object was transferred to researchers at Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM) for comprehensive physical testing. During a subsequent press conference hosted in Mexico, investigators revealed highly unusual characteristics regarding what is inside the object. Analysis indicated that the sphere features a solid, three-layered outer shell made of a metal-like material. Inside, researchers discovered a low-density core containing a central nucleus - referred to by some technicians as a "chip" - surrounded by 18 microscopic spheres.

Crucially, the internal architecture contains a complex network of fiber-optic-like wires capable of receiving and transmitting signals. Adding to the mystery, engineers tracking the object documented unexplained environmental effects at the crash site, including localized soil dehydration, alongside physical anomalies such as the sphere progressively increasing in measured weight over time.

Skepticism and the Human-Manufactured Narrative

Despite the anomalous internal findings, a large portion of the scientific and academic community remains highly skeptical of an extraterrestrial origin. Dr. Julia Mossbridge, a physicist, cognitive neuroscientist, and UAP researcher, openly doubted the alien narrative when the object first gained global attention. “It looks to me like a really cool art project,” Mossbridge stated in an interview with Fox News, suggesting that the object is more likely a highly sophisticated human-manufactured device or a unique piece of modern art. Mossbridge urged both the public and fellow researchers to maintain strict scientific views. She emphasised the importance of utilizing non-governmental, peer-reviewed international research initiatives like the Harvard-led Galileo Project to investigate such findings thoroughly before jumping to extraterrestrial conclusions. UFO Caught on Camera? Man Spots Mysterious High-Speed Object Performing Sharp Turns While Walking Dog Over Malvern Hills in UK; Video Goes Viral.

Current Verification Status

As of now, there has been no official verification or formal acknowledgement from global space agencies or defense officials regarding the newly filmed moving object in Colombian sky. While the exact purpose and origin of the metallic spheres continue to be heavily debated, specialised baseline analyses from the past year lean toward the conclusion that the items are highly advanced, terrestrial manufacturing prototypes rather than anomalous alien technology. So far, there is no conclusive evidence to confirm that the moving object is a UFO as the unverified video continues to spread on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (FranceNews24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : UFO spotted over Columbia sky. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the clip of moving object over Colombian sky is an unverified video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).