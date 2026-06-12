Godfrey Phillips India Stock Update: Share Price Surges Over 4%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. (GODFRYPHLP) is experiencing a strong upswing in early trading today, with its share price currently trading at ₹2,282.40. The stock opened higher at ₹2,239.00 against its previous close of ₹2,193.20. Throughout the session, the scrip has demonstrated healthy momentum, hitting an intraday high of ₹2,288.80 and a low of ₹2,228.20. As of the latest update, Godfrey Phillips is trading up by a robust +4.07%, with 201,174 shares changing hands, indicating strong buying interest and robust trading volumes.

GODFRYPHLP – Stock Updates as of (11:59AM, 12 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,282.40 Open ₹2,239.00 High ₹2,288.80 Low ₹2,228.20 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 201,174 % Chg +4.07%

52-Week Context

Based on the live intraday market data provided, specific 52-week high and low figures for Godfrey Phillips India are not available at this moment. However, today's significant upward movement sees the stock trading towards the upper end of its intraday range, suggesting a notable shift in investor sentiment for the session. HDFC Bank Share Price Today, June 12, 2026: Stocks of HDFCBANK Jump Over 1.8% on RBI’s FCNR(B) Boost.

Latest Developments

While no specific major corporate announcement or analyst call from the past 24 hours appears to be directly driving today's sharp rally, the market might be processing recent company-specific developments and the broader sector dynamics. Godfrey Phillips India recently announced its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, on May 15, 2026, showcasing an 86% jump in net profit for Q4 FY26 and an expanded EBITDA margin. The company also intimated about a contract manufacturing agreement on May 27, 2026, and provided an update on a fire incident on May 19, 2026, along with approving a dividend on May 15, 2026. These recent company updates could be contributing to a renewed positive outlook among investors.

However, the broader Indian tobacco sector continues to grapple with headwinds, notably the steep increase in excise duties on cigarettes, effective February 1, 2026, which is expected to make the current financial year challenging due to potential volume declines. Reports also indicated a significant fall in Indian tobacco product exports and a surplus of Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco, further pressuring the industry. Despite these overarching sectoral concerns, the stock's current momentum suggests that specific positive factors, potentially related to the company's recent operational performance or strategic initiatives like the contract manufacturing agreement, are gaining traction with investors today. TCS Share Price Today, June 12, 2026: Stock Gains 0.5% on Anthropic AI Partnership, Analyst Meet in Focus.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, traders will be closely watching for sustained buying interest and any further corporate disclosures that could provide a clear catalyst for the current upward trajectory. The stock's ability to hold above key intraday support levels amidst current trading volumes will be crucial for maintaining its positive momentum.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).