Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 13, 2026

Retail gold prices in Dubai registered a notable recovery on Saturday, June 13, 2026, bouncing back from a volatile week of trading. According to the market data tracked by the Good Returns website, prices for 24-karat (24K) gold rose to AED 508.50 per gram, up by AED 9.25 from the previous day's close. The upturn provides some relief to bullion markets following back-to-back weekly declines driven by shifting global macroeconomic factors.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 13, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates Today, June 13, 2026

The following structured table outlines the retail pricing for 18K, 21K, 22K, and 24K gold across different weight denominations - 1 gram, 10 grams, and 1 tola (equivalent to 11.6638 grams) - as updated by Good Returns. The figures are displayed in United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR) based on prevailing exchange rates.

Purity / Weight Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24-Karat Gold Per 1 Gram AED 508.50 USD 138.44 INR 13,181 Per 10 Grams AED 5,085.00 USD 1,384.40 INR 1,31,815 Per 1 Tola AED 5,931.05 USD 1,614.73 INR 1,53,745 22-Karat Gold Per 1 Gram AED 471.00 USD 128.23 INR 12,209 Per 10 Grams AED 4,710.00 USD 1,282.30 INR 1,22,094 Per 1 Tola AED 5,493.65 USD 1,495.65 INR 1,42,408 21-Karat Gold Per 1 Gram AED 451.50 USD 122.92 INR 11,703 Per 10 Grams AED 4,515.00 USD 1,229.20 INR 1,17,030 Per 1 Tola AED 5,266.21 $1,433.72 INR 1,36,501 18-Karat Gold Per 1 Gram AED 387.00 USD 105.36 INR 10,032 Per 10 Grams AED 3,870.00 USD 1,053.60 INR 1,00,319 Per 1 Tola AED 4,513.89 USD 1,228.90 INR 1,17,010

Global Economic Triggers

The weekend recovery in the Dubai souk market mirrors shifts in global asset classes. Spot gold values fluctuated closely around the $4,200 per troy ounce benchmark internationally. Market analysts attribute the recent volatility to contrasting international signals. While hopes of a diplomatic resolution in the Middle East initially applied downward pressure on safe-haven assets, persistent inflationary metrics keep the floor high for bullion. Specifically, sticky inflation indices in the United States and recent interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank continue to influence macro-investment shifts between currencies and precious metals. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 12, 2026.

The Dubai Retail Dynamic

Unlike regional markets in India where import duties and local jewellery taxes inflate over-the-counter rates, Dubai retail prices track international spot prices much more transparently. Local retail counters update their digital display rates multiple times a day in accordance with the global ticker. For Indian expatriates and travellers, buying gold in Dubai remains a focus due to the structural price differences caused by Indian customs levies and currency conversion baselines, even when international markets experience net weekly losses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).