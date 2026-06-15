Gold Rate Today, June 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in India traded with minimal flat movement on Monday, June 15, 2026, maintaining the trends observed over the preceding weekend. According to data tracking from the financial portal GoodReturns, the national average rate for 24-karat gold stands at INR 1,49,070 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold - commonly used for making traditional jewellery - is tracking at INR 1,36,640 per 10 grams. The slight consolidation follows minor downward corrections observed earlier in the month, though the metal continues to experience long-term structural demand across urban consumer centres.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 15, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Major Metro Trends

Retail pricing remains subject to regional variations due to differing local market conditions, state-level inflows, and municipal octroi charges. The GoodReturns platform highlights distinct baseline values across India's largest retail markets:

Delhi: The national capital recorded 24-karat gold at INR 14,922 per gram. The 22-karat variant stabilised at INR 13,679 per gram.

The national capital recorded 24-karat gold at INR 14,922 per gram. The 22-karat variant stabilised at INR 13,679 per gram. Mumbai: In the financial hub, 24-karat and 22-karat gold settled at INR 14,907 and INR 13,664 per gram, respectively, matching the broader national average index.

In the financial hub, 24-karat and 22-karat gold settled at INR 14,907 and INR 13,664 per gram, respectively, matching the broader national average index. Chennai: Rates in Chennai hold a historical premium, with 24-karat trading higher at INR 15,119 per gram and 22-karat priced at INR 13,859 per gram.

Rates in Chennai hold a historical premium, with 24-karat trading higher at INR 15,119 per gram and 22-karat priced at INR 13,859 per gram. Bengaluru & Hyderabad: Southern tech corridors mirrored Mumbai’s positioning, fixing 24-karat gold at INR 14,907 per gram and 22-karat gold at INR 13,664 per gram.

Gold Rate Today, June 15, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Mumbai INR 1,36,640 INR 1,49,070 Chennai INR 1,38,590 INR 1,51,190 Ahmedabad INR 1,36,690 INR 1,49,120 Kolkata INR 1,36,640 INR 1,49,070 Bengaluru INR 1,36,640 INR 1,49,070 Hyderabad INR 1,36,640 INR 1,49,070 Jaipur INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Pune INR 1,36,640 INR 1,49,070 Noida INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Gurugram INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Ghaziabad INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Lucknow INR 1,36,790 INR 1,49,220 Bhopal INR 1,36,690 INR 1,49,120 Jodhpur INR 1,36,800* INR 1,49,230* Srinagar INR 1,36,800* INR 1,49,230*

Monthly Performance Structure

The pricing structures recorded on June 15 align with a broader downward trend seen throughout the first half of June 2026. Market data indicates that gold has contracted by roughly 4.89 per cent since opening the month. On June 1, 2026, rates peaked for the month at INR 15,622 per gram for 24-karat. Conversely, the lowest valuation of the month occurred on June 11, when prices dipped to INR 14,564 per gram for 24-karat before experiencing a minor technical rebound heading into mid-month processing. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 14, 2026.

Market Drivers and Consumer Impact

Market analysts attribute the mid-month stabilising trend to a balance between macroeconomic forces. While international geopolitical hedges continue to reinforce gold's underlying floor price, localised factors such as central bank rate updates and currency fluctuations keep immediate domestic retail demand steady but cautious. Consumers planning physical purchases should note that these listed website metrics represent base prices computed before the implementation of local value-added taxes. Final terminal invoices at retail counters will include an additional 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) alongside standard jeweller-making charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).