Gold Rate Today, June 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained elevated on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, supported by firm international bullion prices and continued safe-haven demand. Concerns surrounding global economic growth, geopolitical developments, and uncertainty over future interest rate decisions by major central banks have kept investor interest in gold intact.

Domestic demand also remained steady, with jewellers witnessing healthy buying activity across several regions. Market experts believe gold may continue to trade at higher levels in the near term as investors closely track global inflation data, currency movements, and central bank policy signals. Gold Rate Today, June 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,54,600 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,41,700 per 10 grams in most major Indian cities. India Gold Demand Falls: Why Indians Are Buying Less Gold After Import Duty Hike.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) June 3, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,41,700 1,54,600 Mumbai 1,41,700 1,54,600 Chennai 1,41,700 1,54,600 Kolkata 1,41,100 1,54,000 Bengaluru 1,41,700 1,54,600 Hyderabad 1,41,700 1,54,600 Ahmedabad 1,41,700 1,54,600 Jaipur 1,41,700 1,54,600 Lucknow 1,41,700 1,54,600 Bhopal 1,41,700 1,54,600 Srinagar 1,41,700 1,54,600 Jodhpur 1,41,700 1,54,600 Noida 1,41,700 1,54,600 Ghaziabad 1,41,700 1,54,600 Gurugram 1,41,700 1,54,600

Gold prices continued to trade on a firm footing across major Indian cities on June 3, 2026, driven by strong global cues and persistent safe-haven demand. Continued jewellery purchases and investor interest have helped keep bullion rates near record highs. Buyers are advised to verify live market prices before making purchases, as final rates may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).