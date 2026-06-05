Gold Rate Today, June 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained elevated on Friday, June 5, 2026, as strong global bullion prices and persistent safe-haven demand continued to support the precious metal. Investors across the world have maintained their preference for gold amid uncertainty surrounding economic growth, inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, and the outlook for interest rates from major central banks.

International gold prices held firm during the week, helping domestic bullion rates stay near record levels. In the Indian market, demand from both retail consumers and investors remained steady despite the sharp rise in prices. Jewellery purchases, investment buying, and festival-related demand in certain regions have contributed to the resilience in gold rates. Gold Rate Today, June 4, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market analysts believe gold could continue to trade at elevated levels in the near term as investors closely monitor key economic indicators, including inflation data, employment figures, currency movements, and central bank policy announcements. Any escalation in geopolitical risks or signs of economic slowdown could further strengthen demand for the yellow metal.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,55,000 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,42,100 per 10 grams across most major Indian cities. Did RBI Sell USD 12 Billion Worth of Gold? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) June 5, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,42,100 1,55,000 Mumbai 1,42,100 1,55,000 Chennai 1,42,100 1,55,000 Kolkata 1,41,500 1,54,400 Bengaluru 1,42,100 1,55,000 Hyderabad 1,42,100 1,55,000 Ahmedabad 1,42,100 1,55,000 Jaipur 1,42,100 1,55,000 Lucknow 1,42,100 1,55,000 Bhopal 1,42,100 1,55,000 Srinagar 1,42,100 1,55,000 Jodhpur 1,42,100 1,55,000 Noida 1,42,100 1,55,000 Ghaziabad 1,42,100 1,55,000 Gurugram 1,42,100 1,55,000

Gold prices continued to trade on a firm footing across major Indian cities on June 5, 2026, supported by strong international market cues and sustained investor demand for safe-haven assets. Ongoing concerns about global economic conditions, inflation, and geopolitical developments have kept gold attractive despite high prices. Domestic demand from jewellery buyers and investors has also remained healthy, helping bullion rates stay near all-time highs. Buyers are advised to check live prices with local jewellers before making purchases, as actual rates may vary depending on GST, making charges, and local market premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).