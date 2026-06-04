Gold Rate Today, June 4, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India continued to remain firm on Thursday, June 4, 2026, amid sustained global demand for safe-haven assets and ongoing uncertainty in international financial markets. Investors have remained cautious due to concerns over global economic growth, inflation trends, geopolitical tensions, and expectations regarding future interest rate decisions by major central banks.

International bullion prices have remained resilient, providing support to domestic gold rates. In India, demand from both retail buyers and investors has stayed healthy despite elevated prices. Jewellers across key markets reported steady enquiries as consumers continue to view gold as a preferred long-term investment and a hedge against market volatility. Gold Rate Today, June 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Analysts believe that gold could continue trading at elevated levels in the coming weeks if global economic uncertainties persist. Market participants are closely monitoring inflation data, currency movements, and policy announcements from leading central banks, all of which are expected to influence bullion prices. Did RBI Sell USD 12 Billion Worth of Gold? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,54,800 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,41,900 per 10 grams across most major Indian cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) June 4, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,41,900 1,54,800 Mumbai 1,41,900 1,54,800 Chennai 1,41,900 1,54,800 Kolkata 1,41,300 1,54,200 Bengaluru 1,41,900 1,54,800 Hyderabad 1,41,900 1,54,800 Ahmedabad 1,41,900 1,54,800 Jaipur 1,41,900 1,54,800 Lucknow 1,41,900 1,54,800 Bhopal 1,41,900 1,54,800 Srinagar 1,41,900 1,54,800 Jodhpur 1,41,900 1,54,800 Noida 1,41,900 1,54,800 Ghaziabad 1,41,900 1,54,800 Gurugram 1,41,900 1,54,800

Gold prices remained on a strong footing across major Indian cities on June 4, 2026, supported by firm international bullion prices and continued safe-haven demand. Ongoing geopolitical developments, inflation concerns, and uncertainty surrounding global monetary policy have kept investor sentiment positive toward precious metals. Domestic demand from jewellery buyers and investors has also contributed to the resilience in gold prices. Prospective buyers should check live rates with local jewellers before making purchases, as actual prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and other local market factors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).