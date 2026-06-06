Gold Rate Today, June 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained firm on Saturday, June 6, 2026, supported by steady international bullion prices and continued investor interest in safe-haven assets. Global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and expectations surrounding future monetary policy decisions by major central banks have continued to influence sentiment in the precious metals market.

International gold prices have stayed resilient amid ongoing concerns over inflation and economic growth. In the domestic market, demand from jewellery buyers and investors remained stable despite prices hovering near record highs. Market participants continue to view gold as a reliable store of value during periods of financial uncertainty. Gold Rate Today, June 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound with a positive bias in the near term. Investors are closely tracking global economic indicators, inflation data, movements in the US dollar, and interest rate signals from major central banks. Any increase in market volatility or geopolitical risks could provide further support to gold prices.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,55,200 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,42,300 per 10 grams across most major Indian cities. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 5, 2026.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) June 6, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,42,300 1,55,200 Mumbai 1,42,300 1,55,200 Chennai 1,42,300 1,55,200 Kolkata 1,41,700 1,54,600 Bengaluru 1,42,300 1,55,200 Hyderabad 1,42,300 1,55,200 Ahmedabad 1,42,300 1,55,200 Jaipur 1,42,300 1,55,200 Lucknow 1,42,300 1,55,200 Bhopal 1,42,300 1,55,200 Srinagar 1,42,300 1,55,200 Jodhpur 1,42,300 1,55,200 Noida 1,42,300 1,55,200 Ghaziabad 1,42,300 1,55,200 Gurugram 1,42,300 1,55,200

Gold prices remained elevated across major Indian cities on June 6, 2026, reflecting strong global bullion trends and persistent safe-haven demand. Concerns over inflation, economic growth, and geopolitical developments continue to support investor interest in the yellow metal. Domestic demand from both jewellery buyers and investors has also helped keep prices near record levels. Buyers should verify live rates with local jewellers before making purchases, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and local market conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).