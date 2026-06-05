Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 5, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained firm on Friday, June 5, 2026, supported by continued safe-haven demand and cautious investor sentiment amid global economic uncertainties. International bullion markets witnessed limited movement as traders assessed fresh economic data, central bank commentary and ongoing geopolitical developments influencing precious metal prices.

Analysts said gold continued to find support from expectations that major central banks could maintain a measured approach toward interest rate decisions in the coming months. Persistent concerns over inflation, slowing economic growth in key regions and geopolitical tensions encouraged investors to retain exposure to gold as a defensive asset. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 4, 2026.

Dubai's vibrant gold market continued to attract strong interest from residents, tourists and jewellery buyers. Retail demand remained healthy across major gold categories, particularly 22K and 24K jewellery, while investors closely tracked daily fluctuations in bullion prices before making purchase decisions. The emirate's competitive pricing and reputation as a global gold trading hub continued to support steady market activity.

Market experts believe gold could remain resilient in the near term, although upcoming economic releases and policy signals from major economies may influence price direction. Investors are expected to watch inflation reports, labour market data and developments in global financial markets for additional cues. Did RBI Sell USD 12 Billion Worth of Gold? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 5, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 578.00 157.60 14,980 24K 10 Grams 5,780.00 1,576.00 1,49,800 24K 1 Tola 6,750.00 1,840.00 1,74,900 22K 1 Gram 537.00 146.30 13,930 22K 10 Grams 5,370.00 1,463.00 1,39,300 22K 1 Tola 6,270.00 1,710.00 1,61,900 21K 1 Gram 516.00 140.60 13,380 21K 10 Grams 5,160.00 1,406.00 1,33,800 21K 1 Tola 6,010.00 1,639.00 1,54,900 18K 1 Gram 446.00 121.50 11,580 18K 10 Grams 4,460.00 1,215.00 1,15,800 18K 1 Tola 5,200.00 1,417.00 1,33,900

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary across jewellers and locations.

With investors continuing to seek safe-haven assets amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain supported in the short term. Buyers are advised to monitor live market trends and compare rates across retailers before making jewellery or investment purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).