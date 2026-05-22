Gold Rate Today, May 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India continued to remain steady on Friday, May 22, 2026, supported by firm global bullion trends and sustained domestic demand. Safe-haven buying remained active amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, uncertainty around US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, and fluctuations in the dollar index.

Jewellery purchases during the ongoing wedding season also supported retail demand across major Indian cities. Analysts said bullion prices are likely to remain range-bound in the near term as investors monitor global economic indicators and international market sentiment. Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,52,500 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,39,900 per 10 grams in most Indian cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 22, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,39,900 1,52,500 Mumbai 1,39,900 1,52,500 Chennai 1,39,900 1,52,500 Kolkata 1,39,300 1,51,900 Bengaluru 1,39,900 1,52,500 Hyderabad 1,39,900 1,52,500 Ahmedabad 1,39,900 1,52,500 Jaipur 1,39,900 1,52,500 Lucknow 1,39,900 1,52,500 Bhopal 1,39,900 1,52,500 Srinagar 1,39,900 1,52,500 Jodhpur 1,39,900 1,52,500 Noida 1,39,900 1,52,500 Ghaziabad 1,39,900 1,52,500 Gurugram 1,39,900 1,52,500

Gold prices traded on a firm note across major Indian cities on May 22, 2026, backed by strong global cues and continued safe-haven demand. Robust jewellery buying and positive investor sentiment are keeping bullion prices elevated. Buyers are advised to check live market prices before making purchases, as final rates may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).