VulcanVerse has become immensely famous among Web 3 enthusiasts all over the world. The open-world massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) has caught the fancy of many blockchain gaming lovers in a very short period. Jamie Thomson, an NFT enthusiast and the CEO of the blockchain game studio that owns VulcanVerse and Vulcan Forged, has built everything from a small art site.

Only two people were working for the studio when Jamie started it, and now the staff count has reached 112. Teams across the world are managing a total of 15 games. The user base for which has peaked at 120k while starting from 10.

Jamie Thomson says the rapid expansion was quite challenging, but the process also helped him learn so much. Team management, along with the constantly rising growth speed, finding ways to streamline processes, getting project managers, and understanding the process of project management were some of the lists of things that Jamie learned.

Jamie Thomson has a beautiful piece of wisdom to share with others, especially those who want to make it big in their life. "Be honest with your weaknesses as much as your strengths. Delegate, trust people can perform in roles you can’t," he says.

Talking about his future goals, Jamie says that he aims to transform his brand into a leading GameFi company, the biggest metaverse, and a household name.

In case you are unaware, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop-destination for blockchain game enthusiasts, where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking, and utility token. The ERC20 compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in-game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project promoting world-class blockchain games' development by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation, and crowdfunding.