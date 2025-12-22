Seattle, 22 December: Anand Varadarajan, an Indian-origin professional, has been appointed as the new CTO (Chief Technology Officer) at Starbucks. Previously, he worked at Amazon for nearly two decades and will now lead the global tech operations at the US-based coffehouse chain. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol welcomed Anand Varadarajan to the company and confirmed he would assume his role as vice president and CTO, starting from 19 January 2025.

Brian Niccol said Anand Varadarajan would be part of the Executive Leadership Team and lead the Starbucks Technology organisation. Varadarajan will report directly to him, he added. Furthermore, the Starbucks CEO also highlighted the journey of Anand Varadarajan at Amazon, Oracle, and several other startups. Elon Musk Net Worth: SpaceX CEO Wealth Soars to Nearly USD 750 Billion After US Court Reinstates Tesla Stock.

Anand Varadarajan History, Background and Qualifications

Anand Varadarajan brings nearly 19 years of experience from Amazon, where he built technology that prioritised customer focus and operational agility. At Amazon, he most recently led technology and supply chain functions for the company’s Worldwide Grocery Stores business, helping teams deliver reliable systems at scale. Earlier in his career, he also held software engineering roles at Oracle and worked with several startups, giving him a broad foundation in both established and emerging tech environments. Is AI a Threat to Your Job? Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey Says Artificial Intelligence Will Displace Jobs, but Won’t Cause Mass Unemployment.

Anand Varadarajan’s academic credentials include an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in civil engineering from Purdue University, and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Washington. Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol highlighted not only his technical expertise but also his commitment to developing the people behind the technology. Outside work, Anand Varadarajan is an avid runner and coffee enthusiast, often starting his day with a tall latte or brewed coffee.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Starbucks Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2025 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).