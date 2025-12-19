Austin, December 19: Elon Musk's net worth has skyrocketed recently, touching USD 680 billion, re‑instating his position as the world's richest individual. The tech billionaire witnessed a massive surge in his wealth, which crossed the USD 600 billion mark two days ago, and now he is about to near the USD 700 billion mark with the new update due to Tesla's stock rally and SpaceX valuation increase.

This year, Larry Ellison overtook Elon Musk by reaching the USD 393 billion mark, whereas the SpaceX and Tesla CEO held USD 385 billion. The brief surge was due to a 40% sudden jump in the share price of Oracle. However, Elon Musk gained over USD 200 billion in 2025. With the current status, he is richer than the combined net worth of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

Elon Musk Net Worth Surge in December 2025

According to Forbes page, the real-time net worth of Elon Musk is USD 680.6 billion, making him the richest person in the world today. The surge in his wealth is largely driven by the continued rally in Tesla's stock and the increasing valuation of SpaceX, which has attracted significant private investment, further boosting Musk's net assets. Analysts note that growing investor confidence in his AI ventures, including xAI, as well as other technology investments, has also contributed to the sharp rise in his fortune.

With the current momentum, many suggest Musk’s net worth could potentially approach the historic USD 1 trillion mark in the coming years, especially if SpaceX moves closer to an initial public offering and Tesla maintains strong market performance. This would solidify his position as the wealthiest individual in history, surpassing all peers and reshaping the landscape of global billionaires.

