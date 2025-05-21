Mumbai, May 21: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Wednesday reported a decline of 11.19 per cent in its net profit to Rs 7,258.4 crore for the full financial year FY25, compared to Rs 8,172.5 crore in the previous financial year (FY24). However, in the January–March quarter (Q4 FY25), IndiGo recorded a sharp 61.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,067.5 crore. This was up from Rs 1,894.8 crore in Q4 FY24. Excluding foreign exchange impact, the profit rose 44.7 per cent to Rs 2,981.1 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 2,060 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations in Q4 increased by 24.3 per cent to Rs 22,151.9 crore, up from Rs 17,825.3 crore in a year-ago period. The airline’s EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent) also rose significantly by 57.5 per cent to Rs 6,948.2 crore during the quarter. The EBITDAR margin improved to 31.4 per cent, compared to 24.8 per cent in the same quarter last financial year. IndiGo witnessed a 21 per cent rise in capacity and a 19.6 per cent increase in the number of passengers during the quarter, reaching 3.19 crore travellers. Torrent Pharma Q4 FY25 Results: Company Reports 0.99% QoQ Decline in Net Profit at INR 498 Crore, Revenues Up.

The load factor also went up slightly to 87.4 per cent, compared to 86.3 per cent in Q4 FY24. Commenting on the airline’s performance, CEO Pieter Elbers said the company delivered a ‘healthy financial performance’ -- both in the fourth quarter and for the full year. He attributed this to record passenger volumes, operational efficiencies, and the efforts of IndiGo employees. However, Elbers also acknowledged challenges. The closure of Pakistan’s airspace and 32 airports impacted the airline’s operations in May.

Out of those, 11 were served by IndiGo, leading to the cancellation of around 170 flights per day. He said while April started well, May is expected to be weaker, but the airline expects traffic to recover from June onwards. Elbers also announced that IndiGo’s shareholders would be rewarded with a recommended dividend of Rs 10 per share. Foxconn Investment in India: Apple’s Key Supplier for iPhones Investing USD 1.5 Billion To Expand Operations, Looking To Set Up Supply Chains Outside China.

He added that a leading international credit rating agency has assigned an investment-grade rating to IndiGo, recognising its strong balance sheet and continued performance. Looking ahead, the airline plans to continue focusing on cost leadership and expand its international presence, including the launch of European operations.

