Infosys Stock Update: Share Price of INFY Slips As Ex-Dividend Date Nears

Infosys shares are trading lower in intraday trade, currently at INR 1,186.40, marking a decline of 0.93% from its previous close of INR 1,197.50. The IT major opened the session slightly higher at INR 1,177.50, touched an intraday high of INR 1,187.50, and a low of INR 1,176.50. Trading volume remains subdued at 1,616,949 shares, significantly lower than the elevated volumes seen earlier in the week during periods of upward movement.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (10:00AM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,186.40 Open ₹1,177.50 High ₹1,187.50 Low ₹1,176.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,616,949 % Chg -0.93%

52-Week Context of INFY

While specific 52-week high and low figures for INFY are not immediately available in live market data, Infosys has faced a challenging year, with its shares down over 26 per cent since the start of 2026. The stock has also seen a nearly 19 per cent decline over the past year and more than 22 per cent year-to-date in 2026. This current downward movement occurs within a broader context of underperformance for the stock this year, contrasting with a strong rally witnessed earlier in the week. Reliance Industries Stock Update: RELIANCE Share Price Dips Below 52-Week Low.

The primary factor influencing Infosys's current intraday decline appears to be the impending ex-dividend date. Infosys is scheduled to turn ex-date for its final dividend of INR 25 per share on June 10, 2026 (Wednesday), with the payout expected by June 25, 2026. This often leads to some selling pressure as investors who purchase shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for the dividend.

Adding to the cautious sentiment, the broader Indian IT sector has shown signs of weakness. Analyst Sudeep Shah anticipates a consolidation phase for the Nifty, with IT stocks generally underperforming. Reports also indicate that India's technology job market hit a 28-month low in June 2026, primarily due to global uncertainty and cautious corporate spending, signaling potential headwinds for the sector. Tata Consultancy Services Stock Update: Shares of TCS Slip Amid Tech Weakness.

Earlier in the week, Infosys had experienced a surge. On June 2, the stock jumped 5.68 per cent to INR 1,270.80, driven by a bullish "buy" recommendation from Mirae Asset ShareKhan and positive sentiment around new AI-powered corporate developments. Additionally, Infosys recently expanded its strategic collaboration with Norway's DNB Bank to modernise its Financial Crime operations, a positive development confirmed on June 7, 2026, that leverages Infosys's NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform. However, the positive impact of this news and earlier bullish calls seems to be countered by the ex-dividend effect and sector-wide concerns today.

Investors will be closely watching the stock's performance leading up to and immediately after the June 10 ex-dividend date for further cues. Broader IT sector sentiment and global macroeconomic indicators will also remain key determinants for Infosys's trajectory for the remainder of the session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).