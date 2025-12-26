New Delhi, December 26: If you are still waiting for your income tax refund, recent SMS or email alerts from the Income Tax Department may hold the answer. Hundreds of taxpayers have been informed that their refunds are currently on hold due to mismatches in Income Tax Return (ITR) details. To resolve the issue and ensure refunds are released, affected individuals have been advised to file a revised income tax return by December 31, 2025, which is the final deadline.

The alerts have triggered confusion among taxpayers, especially those unsure whether they should file a revised return or a belated return. While both options allow corrections or delayed filings, they serve different purposes and come with different implications. ITR Filing 2025 Deadline To Be Extended? CAs Call for Extension of Due Date for Filing Income Tax Returns, September 15 Remains Last Date for Now.

Revised vs Belated ITR: What’s the Difference?

Taxpayers who have already filed their ITR but later discover mistakes have the option to file a revised return. On the other hand, those who missed the original deadline altogether must file a belated return. Understanding this distinction is crucial, as choosing the wrong option could lead to penalties, delayed refunds, or compliance issues. ITR Filing 2025: More Than 7 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed for Assessment Year 2025–26 As Deadline of September 15 Draws to a Close, Says IT Department.

Revised ITR: When and Why You Should File It

A revised Income Tax Return can be filed under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, if you notice any error or omission in your originally filed return. This includes unreported income, incorrect deductions, calculation mistakes, selecting the wrong ITR form, or even reporting an incorrect refund amount.

A revised ITR allows taxpayers to correct these errors and update tax liability or refund details. Importantly, there is no limit on how many times a return can be revised, as long as it is done before December 31 of the relevant assessment year. For taxpayers whose refunds are on hold due to mismatches, filing a revised ITR is often the fastest way to unblock the refund.

Belated ITR: For Those Who Missed the Deadline

A belated ITR applies to taxpayers who failed to file their return within the original due date under Section 139(1). Such returns can still be filed up to December 31 of the assessment year, but usually attract a late filing fee and may restrict the ability to carry forward certain losses.

While penalties may apply, filing a belated return is strongly recommended. Not filing at all can lead to higher fines, legal notices, and difficulties in financial transactions such as loans or visa applications.

When Should You File a Revised ITR?

You should file a revised return if you have already submitted your ITR on time and later discover inaccuracies-such as missing income, excess deductions, wrong tax calculations, or incorrect refund claims. Revising the return ensures accurate records and faster processing of refunds.

What Should Taxpayers Do Now?

If your refund is stuck and you received a mismatch alert, carefully review your filed return and Form 26AS/AIS details. If errors exist, file a revised ITR before December 31, 2025. Those who missed the original deadline should file a belated or updated return at the earliest, even if it involves additional tax.

Timely action can help taxpayers avoid penalties, reduce stress, and ensure their long-pending income tax refunds are finally credited.

