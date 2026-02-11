New Delhi, February 11: If your income tax refund has not been credited yet, you are not alone. The government has informed the Rajya Sabha that nearly 24 lakh Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2025 26 are pending for more than 90 days.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that out of 8.79 crore ITRs filed till February 4, 2026, about 24.64 lakh returns were awaiting processing beyond the 90 day mark. This has left lakhs of taxpayers waiting for their refunds, with many payments still on hold.

Why Income Tax Refunds Are Getting Delayed

The Finance Ministry clarified that the delay is largely due to technology driven risk analysis and compliance campaigns run by the Income Tax Department. Officials stressed that this is not a blanket crackdown on honest taxpayers. Budget 2026 FAQs: From Income Tax Slabs Under New Tax Regime To Transition to ‘Income Tax Act 2025’, All Your Questions Answered Here.

According to the ministry, advanced data tools are being used to detect mismatches, incorrect claims, or high risk filings before clearing returns. Returns flagged by the system undergo additional scrutiny, which slows down processing in selected cases.

Rajya Sabha MP Raises Concerns

The matter was raised by Deepak Prakash in Parliament. He questioned whether the Income Tax Department had sent large scale messages in late December 2025 asking taxpayers to revise their returns within three to four days. Income Tax Department Releases Draft Rules for 2025 Act, Seeks Public Feedback Till February 22.

He also asked why refunds of honest taxpayers, especially senior citizens, were being held without clearly explaining the issues in their returns. Additionally, he sought data on how many ITRs were pending for over 90 days as of January 31, 2026.

What Is the NUDGE Campaign

The government said the messages asking taxpayers to revise returns were part of the NUDGE campaign run by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. NUDGE stands for Non intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable.

Under this initiative, data analytics and digital communication are used to encourage voluntary compliance. Instead of immediate strict action, selected taxpayers are prompted to review or revise returns if the system flags potential discrepancies.

Why Some Taxpayers Were Flagged

The government stated that taxpayers flagged under the NUDGE campaign were identified through advanced risk analysis. Common issues included non disclosure of foreign assets or income, incorrect or excess deduction claims, and wrong claims under sections 80G, 80GGC and 80E of the Income Tax Act.

Officials said most flagged cases involved unreported foreign holdings or inaccurate deduction claims.

What To Do If Your ITR Is Still Pending

If your ITR for AY 2025 26 is pending, here are a few steps to avoid further delay:

• Ensure your return has been properly verified

• Check your ITR processing status regularly on the income tax portal

• Respond quickly to any notice or email from the department

• Confirm that your bank account is correctly pre validated for refund credit

Taxpayers Continue To Wait

For many taxpayers, the refund delay has turned into a waiting game. While the government maintains that increased scrutiny is aimed at improving compliance and reducing tax evasion, those expecting refunds may have to wait until the verification process is complete.

Keeping documents ready and responding promptly to official communication can help speed up processing and reduce further delays.

