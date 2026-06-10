Paytm Hiring: Fintech Giant Plans to Recruit 4,000 Staff by March 2027 to Accelerate AI and Merchant Services

Indian fintech pioneer Paytm has announced a significant hiring initiative, planning to add approximately 4,000 new employees to its workforce by March 2027. This recruitment drive, which aims to expand the company’s merchant network and enhance its artificial intelligence-driven product offerings, represents a roughly 10% increase in the firm's current headcount of about 40,000 staff.

Paytm's Strategic Pivot Toward AI and Merchant Services

The ongoing hiring push focuses on critical growth areas, including product development, technology, and artificial intelligence, alongside the recruitment of senior leadership. According to the company, over 800 new employees have already been onboarded in the last two months. This expansion is central to CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s strategy to deepen user engagement by encouraging customers to utilise the platform for loans, investments, and other diversified financial products. Salesforce Layoffs Continue: Marc Benioff-Led Cloud Giant Cuts Jobs Across Agentforce and Mulesoft Divisions Amid Strategic AI Pivot.

Paytm Navigating Restructuring and Appraisal Cycles

Alongside the growth initiative, Paytm has confirmed a limited round of staff reductions, with approximately 400 employees, roughly 1% of its workforce, set to leave following the recent performance appraisal cycle. Company representatives noted that these departures are significantly smaller in scale compared to the substantial workforce reductions seen in previous years. The firm previously slashed over 4,500 jobs during the restructuring required after regulatory action against its banking affiliate. Layoffs: Sam Altman-Backed Startup Tools for Humanity Announces Job Cuts as OpenAI Confidentially Files for IPO.

The company’s recent trajectory marks a recovery following the turmoil caused by Indian regulators, which culminated in the Reserve Bank of India cancelling the operating licence of the independent affiliate, Paytm Payments Bank, in April. Having navigated these regulatory hurdles, Paytm has reported four consecutive quarters of profit. As the banking affiliate completes its formal wind-down, the fintech group is shifting its focus toward long-term expansion, leveraging its technological capabilities to remain competitive in the evolving digital payments landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).