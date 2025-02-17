Mumbai, February 17: The Indian IPO market has been gaining more and more attention from not just seasoned investors, but also from younger investors who are keen on entering the market early and playing the long game. FroUpcomm listing gains that allows you to immediately benefit from the profits made on the difference between the issue price of an IPO to the listing price (Which is usually significantly higher), to the diversification of their portfolio and investing in emerging sectors at an early stage of a company - there are various reasons that interests more and more people to turn towards IPO listing.

As we inch closer towards the end of February, here are the top IPOs to take into consideration from your February 2025 expected listings. LG Electronics India IPO: After Hyundai Motor IPO, South Korean Consumer Appliance Company Set for Potential INR 15,000 Crore Mega Public Offering.

Quality Power IPO

The first IPO that needs to be in everyone’s radar is the mainly IPO of Quality Power Electricals Equipments Ltd. The fact that energy continues to be one of the most prominent sectors of investment makes it an appeasing opportunity for many. Quality Power Electricals Equipments Ltd aims to raise over 800 crores through this listing and the mainland IPO is supposed to open on February 14. The IPO issue closing date is February 17 and is expected to be listed on February 20.

Shanmuga Hospital IPO

Shanmuga Hospital Ltd is a multispeciality hospital located in Salem, Tamil Nadu and is looking to raise around 20 crores through its listing. The SME IPO opened on February 13 and will be closing on February 17. With a minimum investment size of Rs 108,000 and an estimated listing date of February 20, people are showing a keen interest in this listing. Shanmuga Hospital Ltd has a lot size of 2000 shares. Innovatiview India IPO: Noida-Based Security Systems Company Files Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise INR 2,000 Crore Through Initial Public Offering.

LK Mehta Polymers IPO

LK Mehta Polymers Ltd is a public sector establishment that has been in existence for almost 30 years and is actively involved in the trading and manufacturing of a comprehensive array of Plastic products. The SME IPO for LK Mehta Polymers Ltd opened on February 13 and will be open till February 17. The company aims to raise over Rs 7 Crore and is offering a fresh issue of 10.40 lakh shares.

In addition to this, February also witnessed the issue of mainland IPO of Hexaware Technologies Pvt Ltd, as well as SME IPOs of PS Raj Steels and Voler Car Ltd, among others. These IPOs received immense attention from early investors and is more proof of the prominence of IPO as a mode of investment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).