Mumbai, October 20: Eyewear giant

with the listing scheduled for November 10, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.

Lenskart remains India’s largest organised eyewear retailer and one of Asia’s top two players in B2C eyeglasses sales, and continues to capitalise on the fast-growing optical retail market. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 30, 2025: HPCL, SAIL and BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

About the Lenskart IPO...

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.35 crore equity shares worth INR 2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares aggregating INR 5,128.02 crore. With a lot size of 37 shares per bid, the issue will be managed by a consortium of top investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services, while MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar.

Lenskart IPO Price Band and Lot Size

Lenskart Solutions Limited has set a price band of INR 382-INR 402 per share for its initial public offering (IPO). Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 37 equity shares, and thereafter in multiples of 37 shares. Varun Beverages Share Price Today, October 30: Stocks of Varun Beverages Limited Fall by INR 8.90 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Lenskart IPO Subscription Dates

The INR 7,278 crore public issue will open for subscription on October 31 and close on November 4, 2025. Ahead of the main offer, the anchor book will open for a day on October 30, as per the company’s public announcement.

Lenskart IPO Allotment and Listing Dates

The basis of allotment for the Lenskart IPO is likely to be finalised on November 6. The company’s shares are scheduled to make their market debut on both the BSE and NSE on November 10, marking one of the most anticipated listings of the year.

How Lenskart Plans to Use Funds?

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Lenskart plans to channel a significant portion of the fresh issue proceeds toward expansion and innovation. Approximately INR 272.62 crore will be allocated to opening new company-owned (CoCo) stores across India, and INR 591.44 crore will be spent on lease and rental costs for existing stores.

Additionally, INR 213.38 crore has been allocated to strengthen technology and cloud infrastructure, and INR 320.06 crore for brand marketing and promotional campaigns. The remaining funds will be used for strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

