New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Noida-based Innovatiview India, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering.

The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) is entirely an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of equity shares worth up to Rs 2,000 crore by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

The OFS consists of the sale of shares worth up to Rs 800 crore each by Ashish Mittal and Ankit Agarwal, and up to Rs 320 crore worth of shares by Vishal Mittal and Abhishek Agarwal will be offloading shares for Rs 80 crore, respectively.

Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any funds from the issue and the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

Innovatiview India is a technology-driven company providing automated ancillary security and surveillance solutions for examinations, elections and large-scale events pan-India.

As of September 30, 2024, the company is the largest player for examination integrated security solutions in India, with a market share of 73.7 per cent in terms of revenue in FY24, according to a F&S report.

Innovatiview India provides comprehensive examination integrated security solutions, surveillance, biometric control, physical security systems such as frisking, voice over internet protocol (VoIP) communication systems, GPS tracking as well as dedicated examination infrastructure.

It is also one of the first companies in India to introduce and integrate artificial intelligence technology in CCTV surveillance and accurate touchless biometric verification solutions for impersonation control in examinations.

The company has clientele including, National Testing Agency, which according to F&S report, is one of the largest entrance examination conducting bodies in the country.

For FY24, the company had posted a revenue of Rs 638 crore, a rise from Rs 381 crore in the year ago period. Its profit after tax stood at Rs 196.72 crore.

For the six months period ended September 30, 2024, Innovatiview India reported a revenue of Rs 485 crore while PAT stood at Rs 131 crore.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Shanon Advisors Pvt Ltd are the book running leaders managers while, MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

