San Francisco, October 30: OpenAI is preparing for its largest IPO, with a valuation of up to USD 1 trillion. The IPO could be one of the biggest public offerings in history. Sam Altman-run OpenAI is working on significant projects such as Stargate and offers various AI tools including Sora and GPT-5. The company has announced the development of a screenless device in partnership with Apple’s former designer, Jony Ive.

Amid these developments, the decision to pursue a USD 1 trillion IPO could reshape the company. According to Reuters report, OpenAI plans to file with securities regulators as early as the second half of 2026, targeting a public listing in 2027. The company is considering a USD 60 billion fundraising plan, or higher, depending on growth and market conditions. Sora New Feature Update: OpenAI Launches ‘Character Cameos’ to Its AI Video Generator App; Currently Available in US and Canada.

OpenAI USD 1 Trillion IPO Announcement in Second Half of 2026

OpenAI's CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Sarah Friar reportedly informed associates about a listing in 2027, though advisers believe it could occur as early as late 2026. The IPO preparations might signal reduced reliance on Microsoft, as OpenAI readies itself for public markets after recent restructuring. A successful IPO would support Sam Altman’s vision of investing trillions in AI infrastructure. By the end of 2025, the company’s annualised revenue run rate is expected to reach nearly USD 20 billion, despite increased losses.

OpenAI's Non-Profit to For Profit Journey

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as an NPO (nonprofit organisation) with a goal to develop artificial intelligence safety instead of focusing on profits like other companies. OpenAI is now controlled by a nonprofit entity called OpenAI Foundation having 26% stake in OpenAI Group, making a significant shareholder in company's financial success. Microsoft Azure Outage: Services Restored After Major Global Disruption Linked to Azure Front Door, Company Issues Statement.

OpenAI’s IPO could occur as early as 2027, potentially valuing the company at up to USD 1 trillion. Microsoft owns 27% after a USD 13 billion investment. Key investors include SoftBank, Thrive Capital, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX. The move takes place amidst surging AI market interest, with firms like CoreWeave tripling in value post-IPO and Nvidia reaching a USD 5 trillion valuation.​

