Silver Rate Today, May 28, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi and Other Major Cities As Silver Falls by INR 10,000

Retail silver prices (silver rates) in India registered a marginal decline on Thursday, May 28, mirroring a broader cooling trend in global precious metal markets. According to the data tracked by the financial platform GoodReturns, the retail price for one kilogram of silver dropped by INR 10,000, settling at INR 2,75,000 across major domestic centers. The nominal drop follows a sharper downward correction earlier in the week, driven primarily by evolving macroeconomic cues and shifted investor sentiments in international commodity markets.

Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices on May 28, 2026.

Silver Rates Today As of May 28, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,75,000 Mumbai INR 2,75,000 Chennai INR 2,89,900 Hyderabad INR 2,75,000 Bengaluru INR 2,75,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,75,000 Kolkata INR 2,75,000 Pune INR 2,75,000 Kerala INR 2,75,000 Vadodara INR 2,75,000

Current Retail Pricing of Silver and Slid Breakdown

The minor downward adjustments on Thursday affected all standard retail weights for commercial silver purchases. The retail rate for 100 grams of the white metal eased by INR 1000 to INR 27,500, while the cost for 10 grams dipped by INR 100 to INR 2,750. Individual buyers locking in transactions for a single gram of silver noted a marginal change of INR 10, bringing the price down to INR 275. Market experts point out that while retail variations on Thursday remained minimal, the slight drop highlights a steady accumulation of profit-booking from institutional and local retail traders over the last few trading sessions.

City-Wise Silver Rate Variations

Because local market rates depend heavily on municipal octroi charges, transport logistics, and varying state-level entry taxes, silver prices continue to exhibit distinct regional differences across major Indian urban hubs.

Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata: Retail rates for one kilogram of silver remained uniform across these major metropolitan centres, holding flat at INR 2,75,000.

Retail rates for one kilogram of silver remained uniform across these major metropolitan centres, holding flat at INR 2,75,000. Chennai and Hyderabad: As is typical for southern markets due to robust local demand, silver commanded a premium, closing at INR 2,75,000 in Hyderabad and INR 2,89,900 per kilogram in Chennai.

As is typical for southern markets due to robust local demand, silver commanded a premium, closing at INR 2,75,000 in Hyderabad and INR 2,89,900 per kilogram in Chennai. Bengaluru: The retail rate positioned itself slightly above the national average, trading at INR 2,75,000 per kilogram. Gold Rate Today, May 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Macroeconomic Factors and Market Outlook

The domestic price consolidation comes at a time when global commodity markets are adjusting to moving policy signals. Internationally, spot silver slid slightly below the USD 74 per ounce mark, reacting to a combination of improved risk sentiment and a stronger US dollar index. Furthermore, the domestic futures trading environment experienced altered schedules today. Because Indian equity markets and the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) daytime sessions were closed for the observation of Eid al-Adha, a significant portion of institutional volume shifted entirely to the evening MCX trading window.

Historically, silver rates in India are heavily influenced by the performance of spot gold, global crude oil prices, and the exchange rate of the Indian Rupee against the U.S. dollar. Local analysts indicate that near-term pricing will likely remain range-bound as traders closely monitor upcoming global inflation indicators and central bank updates on interest rate timelines.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 10:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).