Mumbai, August 12: The Indian stock market ended Monday's trading session with around one per cent gains amid FII buying, thus bouncing back from the last trading session's correction. At the end of Monday's trading session, Sensex settled at 80.604.08, up by 746.29 points or 0.93 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty ended the session at 24,585.05, up by 221.75 points or 0.91 per cent. That said, several stocks will be in the spotlight today during Tuesday's trading session as the stock market will witness buying and selling of stocks.

As investors and traders look to buy and sell stocks during Tuesday's trading session, we bring you a list of shares that are likely to be in focus on August 12. These include Medi Assist, Ashoka Buildcon, Hindalco Industries, and Sansera Engineering. Stocks of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited (NSE: MEDIASSIST), Ashoka Buildcon Limited (NSE: ASHOKA), Tilaknagar Industries (NSE: TI) and Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: HINDALCO) all saw mixed results on August 11. Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Open Flat, Experts Say Volatility Will Remain Till Donald Trump – Vladimir Putin Meet on August 15.

While shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited (NSE: MEDIASSIST) and Ashoka Buildcon Limited (NSE: ASHOKA) closed in red, stocks of Tilaknagar Industries (NSE: TI) and Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: HINDALCO) ended Monday's trading session in green. Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services Limited (NSE: MEDIASSIST) and Ashoka Buildcon Limited (NSE: ASHOKA) fell by INR 13.10 and INR 8.35 each, whereas Tilaknagar Industries (NSE: TI) and Hindalco Industries Limited (NSE: HINDALCO) rose by INR 8.10 and INR 0.10, respectively.

However, stocks of Astral Limited (NSE: ASTRAL), Bata India Limited (NSE: BATAINDIA), and Sansera Engineering Limited (NSE: SANSERA) all closed on a positive note in the last trading session of Monday, August 11. Notably, shares of Astral Limited (NSE: ASTRAL), Bata India Limited (NSE: BATAINDIA) and Sansera Engineering Limited (NSE: SANSERA) saw a growth of INR 4.70, INR 3.90 and INR 13, respectively. Stock Market Holidays: Will Share Market Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? NSE and BSE To Remain Shut for Trading for 3 Days Between August 11-17, Check Dates.

On the other hand, shares of Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE: MANINDS) also closed in green after registering a rise of INR 23.20.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).