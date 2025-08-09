Mumbai, August 9: People worldwide are eagerly awaiting August 15 to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, also called Swatantra Diwas. That said, investors and traders are looking online to find out if the stock market is open on Independence Day, which falls on a Friday this year. They are also seeking answers to questions such as, "Is the stock market open on Independence Day?" and "How many days will the share market remain shut in the coming week?" Scroll below to know the truth.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock market will remain closed for two days in August 2025. The share market will be closed for trading on Friday, August 15, and Wednesday, August 27, on account of Independence Day and the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, respectively. Additionally, the stock market will remain closed for two more days between August 11 and 17 due to weekend holidays. Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Is the Stock Market Open on Independence Day 2025?

As per the official trading holidays calendar 2025, both exchanges, NSE and BSE, will stay shut for trading on Friday, August 15, in view of the 79th Independence Day. The Indian stock market will also remain closed on Friday (August 15) because of the Parsi New Year. Additionally, the share market will stay closed for two more days - Saturday (August 16) and Sunday (August 17), on account of weekend holidays. The stock market will be closed for trading for a total of 12 days in August 2025.

These holidays include designated trading holidays and all Saturdays and Sundays of the month. Meanwhile, banks will stay closed for four days in the coming week. These holidays include Patriot's Day on Tuesday, August 13 in Manipur, Independence Day and Parsi New Year on Friday, August 15, and Janmashtami (Krishna Jayanthi) on Saturday, August 16. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Banks will also stay shut for physical banking on Sunday, August 17, across the country due to the weekend holiday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 05:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).