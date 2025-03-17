Mumbai, March 17: The Indian stock market will open for business today, March 17, and is expected to witness buying and selling of stocks by investors and traders alike. Notably, the stock market will open for trading after a three-day break, which included Holi on Friday, March 14 and the weekend post that. As stock market enthusiasts plan and prepare to buy and sell stocks today, we take a look at some of the shares that are likely to remain in focus during Monday's trading session.

Accoridng to a CNBCTV18 report, today, March 17, a total of 17 stocks are expected to be in focus today and these stocks are IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Wipro (NSE: Wipro), Brigade Enterprises (NSE: Brigade), Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED), JB Chemicals (NSE: JBCHEPHARM), TCS (NSe: TCS) and Power Grid (NSE: Power Grid). Additionally, shares of Alkem Laboratories (NSE: ALKEM), Ceigall India (NSE: Ceigall), Tejas Networks (NSE: TEJASNET), YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK) are also likely to be in the spotlight. Stock Market Holiday on Holi 2025: Indian Equity Markets Remain Closed Today in Observance of Festival of Colours Celebrated Across Nation.

In addition to the above shares, stocks of Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB), NMDC (NSE: NMDC), Galaxy Surfactants (NSE: GALAXYSURF) and IRFC (NSE: IRFC) will also be on the investors' buying and selling list. In the last trading session held on Thursday, March 13, stocks of IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Infosys (NSE: INFY), Wipro (NSE: Wipro), Brigade Enterprises (NSE: Brigade), Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), Shilpa Medicare (NSE: SHILPAMED) all ended in red.

On the other hand, shares of JB Chemicals (NSE: JBCHEPHARM), TCS (NSE: TCS) and Power Grid (NSE: Power Grid) ended their Thursday trading session in green. That said, stocks of Alkem Laboratories (NSE: ALKEM), Ceigall India (NSE: Ceigall) and Tejas Networks (NSE: TEJASNET) all closed on a negative note whereas YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK) ended its day in green. Despite Correction, Low Volatility Suggests Peak Panic Still Ahead: Nuvama on India Stocks.

Similarly, shares of Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB), NMDC (NSE: NMDC), Galaxy Surfactants (NSE: GALAXYSURF), and IRFC (NSE: IRFC) also ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The Indian equity market will remain closed for business on Friday, March 14, in observance of Holi, the festival of colours.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).