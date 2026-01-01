New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, January 1: Shares of companies such as Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA) , RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), Blue Dart Express (NSE: BLUEDART) , NCC (NSE: NCC) , among others, will be in the spotlight today, January 1, CNBC TV18 reported. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during the trading session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, markets ended 2025 on a strong note, posting a broad-based recovery. Looking ahead, expectations are rising for a constructive rebound in 2026, supported by improving demand conditions. Investor sentiment is likely to hinge on corporate earnings and a potential uptick in nominal GDP growth. Vodafone Idea Shares Crash 15% Despite Cabinet Freezing INR 87,695 Crore AGR Dues; Big Relief to Vi Below Market Expectations.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, January 1, 2026:

Vodafone Idea ( NSE: IDEA)

On December 31, Vodafone Idea issued a clarification on media reports about the Union Cabinet approving a five-year moratorium for Vodafone Idea, freezing the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK)

RBL Bank said it has appointed Deepak Ruiya as its interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective December 30, until the appointment of a new CFO. The bank has also elevated Jaideep Iyer, Head of Strategy, as its new executive director (ED) for three years, effective February 21, 2026, according to an exchange notice. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Blue Dart Express ( NSE: BLUEDART)

Blue Dart Aviation Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blue Dart Express, has received significant relief in a goods and services tax (GST) matter after tax authorities substantially dropped a large demand raised against the company.

NCC ( NSE: NCC)

On December 31, NCC Limited announced that it had secured four new orders with a combined value of INR 1,237.24 crore (excluding GST) during December. The infrastructure company made this disclosure through a regulatory exchange filing, highlighting continued momentum in securing significant projects across its core business segments.

Last month, NCC secured a significant letter of acceptance for an order worth INR 2,062.71 crore from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam. This project involves expanding and modernising Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati, further strengthening the company's healthcare infrastructure portfolio.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

