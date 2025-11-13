New Delhi, November 13: Indian equities are likely to open on a mixed note on Thursday, November 13, with focus on earnings-driven moves in key stocks such as Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), IRCTC (NSE: IRCTC), Cochin Shipyard (NSE: COCHINSHIP), SpiceJet (NSE: SPICEJET), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (NSE: IGL) following their Q2FY26 results.

Meanwhile, Indian equity markets closed higher on Wednesday, driven by gains in financial and IT stocks. Investor sentiment was lifted by optimism over a potential India-US trade deal and hopes of a resolution to the US government shutdown, supporting broader market momentum. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green Over US-India Trade Talks, Bihar Exit Polls.

Tata Steel may see strong buying interest after posting a robust 319% YoY surge in Q2 net profit to INR 3,183 crore, beating market estimates. Revenue climbed 8.9% to INR 58,689 crore, while EBITDA jumped 45% to INR 8,897 crore, with margins expanding to 15.2%. Improved spreads and lower input costs signal further upside momentum for the stock. Infosys Share Price Today, November 12: Stocks of Infy Rise by 1.27%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

In contrast, SpiceJet could remain under pressure after reporting a widened Q2 loss of INR 621 crore, compared to INR 458 crore a year ago. Revenue dropped 13.4% YoY to INR 792 crore, weighed by grounded aircraft and forex losses. The stock may face selling on operational concerns.

Cochin Shipyard might also see weakness after a 43% YoY fall in net profit to INR 107.5 crore and a sharp 62.7% decline in EBITDA. Despite an interim dividend of INR 4 per share, soft execution and margin compression may limit upside.

IRCTC is expected to stay firm after reporting an 11% YoY rise in net profit to INR 342 crore with steady revenue growth of 7.7%. The company announced an interim dividend of INR 5 per share, reaffirming its strong fundamentals.

Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) posted a modest 4.5% QoQ rise in profit to INR 372 crore, but declining margins to 11% could cap gains in the near term.

Overall, Thursday’s trade may see selective buying led by Tata Steel and IRCTC on strong earnings momentum and dividends, while SpiceJet and Cochin Shipyard could stay under pressure amid weak results and operational headwinds. IGL may witness range-bound movement as investors await margin recovery cues. Broader sentiment is expected to hinge on global cues and metal sector trends.

