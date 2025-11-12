Shares of Infosys (NSE: INFY) rose by 1.27% in early trade on Wednesday, November 12. The Infosys (NSE: INFY) shares were trading at INR 1549.80 on November 12. The record date for Infosys' INR 18,000 crore buyback is later this week, offering investors a last chance to participate in the mega offer. Infosys' buyback record date is Friday, November 14. This means that only those shareholders who hold Infosys stock on or before November 14, 2025, are eligible to participate in the buyback. Given the T+1 settlement system, investors need to purchase Infosys shares by November 13. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green Over US-India Trade Talks, Bihar Exit Polls.

Infosys Share Price Today, November 12:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

