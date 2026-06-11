TCS Share Price Today, June 11, 2026: Stock Falls Over 1.5%, Hits New 52-Week Low Amid AI Hiring Concerns

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares are experiencing a significant downturn in Thursday's intraday trade, currently trading at ₹2,121.40, a notable decline of 1.51% from its previous close of ₹2,153.90. The stock opened slightly lower at ₹2,127.00 and has since plumbed an intraday low of ₹2,110.00, contrasting with a day high of ₹2,143.00. Trading volume, at 933,058 shares by mid-morning, appears subdued, suggesting a lack of strong buying interest to counter the selling pressure. The ongoing decline reflects a cautious sentiment gripping the IT giant amidst broader sector headwinds and recent corporate commentary. HDFC Bank Share Price Today, June 11, 2026: Stock Dips Intraday by 0.70%.

TCS – Stock Updates as of (10:22AM, 11 Jun 2026) LTP ₹2,121.40 Open ₹2,127.00 High ₹2,143.00 Low ₹2,110.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 933,058 % Chg -1.51%

Today's move places TCS dangerously close to its 52-week low. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3,538.00, while its 52-week low is ₹2,132.80. The current trading price of ₹2,121.40 means the stock has breached its previously recorded 52-week low, indicating sustained pressure and pushing it into new annual trough territory. This prolonged weakness reflects a challenging environment for the company over the past year, with the stock having declined by 37.87% over the last year.

The primary catalyst for today's decline appears to stem from recent remarks by Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran regarding the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on future hiring within TCS. At the company's Annual General Meeting on June 9, 2026, or June 10, 2026, Chandrasekaran indicated that TCS could eventually have as many AI agents as employees and plans to reduce hiring in the coming years as AI adoption scales. This commentary has likely amplified investor concerns about the long-term employment model in the Indian IT services sector and its implications for growth.

While TCS recently announced a significant 10-year, multimillion-euro AI-powered services transformation deal with Canada Life for its European IT modernization, which is expected to provide substantial revenue visibility, this positive news seems to be overshadowed by the broader structural concerns surrounding AI and staffing. Additionally, the company launched a dedicated Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) Business Unit on June 8, 2026, aimed at helping enterprises build AI-native Global Capability Centres.

However, the overall sentiment in the Indian IT sector remains cautious. The global IT services sector has been on a watchlist, with median deal total contract value (TCV) growth decelerating recently. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also been net sellers in Indian IT stocks, offloading a substantial amount in recent times, further contributing to the sector's weakness. Analysts, like BNP Paribas (rating TCS with a target of Rs 3,250) and Nomura (retaining a 'Buy' rating with a target of Rs 2,930), maintain positive long-term outlooks, with the average analyst target price around ₹3,253.80, suggesting a significant upside. Despite this, the current market action reflects immediate apprehension.

Investors will be keenly watching for further clarity on TCS's AI integration strategy and its impact on cost structures and human capital. The upcoming analyst and institutional investor meeting on June 12, 2026, as part of the CLSA India GenAI Access Day, could provide more insights and potentially influence market sentiment for the remainder of the session and beyond. ICICI Bank Share Price Today, June 11, 2026: Stock Surges 1% on Analyst Call, RBI Forex Boost.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).