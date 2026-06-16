Vedanta Power Stock Update: Trades Lower Intraday Post-Demerger

Vedanta Power (VEDPOWER) is experiencing an intraday dip, currently trading at ₹40.39, down 1.34% from its previous close of ₹40.94. The stock opened the session at ₹39.72, hitting an intraday high of ₹41.80 and a low of ₹39.00. Volume on the counter is elevated, with 16,272,856 shares traded so far, indicating active participation as investors assess the newly listed entity.

VEDPOWER – Stock Updates as of (10:14AM, 16 Jun 2026) LTP ₹40.39 Open ₹39.72 High ₹41.80 Low ₹39.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 16,272,856 % Chg -1.34%

52-Week Context

As a recently demerged entity from Vedanta Ltd., VEDPOWER does not yet have established 52-week high or low levels. The stock made its market debut on June 15, 2026, making its current trading range the initial benchmark for its annual performance. Investors are closely watching these early sessions to gauge the stock's stability and price discovery in the market.

The primary catalyst driving VEDPOWER's movement is its recent listing on June 15, 2026, as one of four demerged entities from parent company Vedanta Ltd.. This strategic move, approved by the NCLT in December last year, aims to unlock value for investors and sharpen the business focus of each vertical. On its listing day, VEDPOWER listed at ₹41.80, with some reports indicating it closed with a gain of 0.24%, while other demerged entities like Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Oil and Gas experienced lower circuits. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has articulated an ambitious vision for the demerged businesses, stating that each, including the power unit, has the potential to become a $100 billion opportunity over time. State Bank of India Stock Update: Shares Edge Lower Ahead of Fundraising Meet.

Specifically for the power business, the group aims to significantly expand its generation capacity from the current 4,000 megawatts to an ambitious 20,000 megawatts through brownfield expansion. This ambitious target underpins the long-term outlook for VEDPOWER. Broader sector news from the past 24 hours highlights continued government focus on expanding power infrastructure, promoting renewable energy, and attracting investments in the Indian power sector. Recent developments include Haryana approving a ₹913-crore power infrastructure expansion and the Centre urging states to accelerate nuclear power plants and green energy storage initiatives. Such favourable sectoral tailwinds could support VEDPOWER's growth trajectory in the long run.

With VEDPOWER still in its initial phase of trading post-demerger, investors will be closely monitoring its price action for signs of stability and market acceptance. The realization of Vedanta's stated growth targets for the power business, coupled with the broader performance of the Indian power sector, will be crucial factors to observe for the remainder of the session and in the coming weeks. Any further corporate announcements or analyst coverage related to the demerged entity could also influence its trajectory.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).