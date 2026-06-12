Why Did Sensex Surge Over 1,600 Points and Nifty Jump Nearly 2% Today, June 12, 2026?

Indian stock markets witnessed a powerful rally on Friday, with the Sensex soaring more than 1,600 points and the Nifty gaining nearly 2%, as easing tensions between the United States and Iran boosted investor sentiment and triggered a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30%, to close at 75,527.95, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed 461.30 points, or 1.99%, to settle at 23,622.90.

Why Did the Stock Market Rally Today?

The biggest catalyst behind the rally was the sharp fall in global crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump signalled progress toward a potential settlement with Iran and stepped back from earlier threats of military action.

As fears of a prolonged conflict in West Asia eased, Brent crude fell below the key USD 90-per-barrel mark, providing significant relief to oil-importing nations such as India. Godfrey Phillips India Stock Update: Share Price Surges Over 4%.

Crude Oil Prices Drop Below $90

Brent crude declined 1.59% to USD 88.94 per barrel, while WTI crude fell 1.47% to USD 86.42 per barrel.

Lower crude prices are considered highly beneficial for India's economy as they help reduce inflation, improve the current account deficit and support the rupee. The decline also improves corporate profitability across several sectors dependent on petroleum-based inputs. HDFC Bank Share Price Today, June 12, 2026: Stocks of HDFCBANK Jump Over 1.8% on RBI's FCNR(B) Boost.

FII Short Covering Added Momentum

Market experts believe foreign institutional investors (FIIs) may have contributed to the rally through short covering.

According to Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, foreign investors remain heavily short on Indian equities. Improving global sentiment and falling crude prices may have prompted traders to cover bearish positions, accelerating the market's upward move.

Which Sectors Stand to Benefit?

Lower crude prices are particularly positive for sectors such as paints, tyres and adhesives, where raw material costs are closely linked to petroleum products.

Analysts also expect capital goods companies with exposure to West Asia to benefit if geopolitical stability improves further in the region.

Nifty Outlook: Key Levels to Watch

Technical analysts remain optimistic about the near-term outlook. According to Axis Direct, the Nifty is expected to stay positive as long as it remains above the 23,300-23,350 range.

A sustained move above 23,500 could open the door for a rally towards 23,700 and beyond. However, 23,100 remains a crucial support level for the benchmark index.

For investors, crude oil prices, developments in US-Iran negotiations and FII activity are likely to remain the key drivers of market direction in the coming sessions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).