‘A Day Should Be 36 Hours’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Time Crunch Thoughts Before Watching FIFA World Cup Match

Mumbai, June 18: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has hilariously spoken about the relentless march of time, joking that a 24-hour day should be extended to 36 hours because there is still so much to accomplish. However, he ended his reflection on a lighter note, saying it was time to watch a game of football. The “Shahenshah” of Hindi cinema, who is an ardent writer on his blog, penned an article about how he wants the day to be extended to 36 hours.

Big B wrote on his blog: “So much to do and so little time in the 24 hrs .. a day should be extended to 36 hrs .. !!! and the philosophy of life says that when that happens it shall be asked extend to 48 hrs (sic)…” He then talked about how watching the FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Congo, which was held at the Houston Stadium. “But yes , there is much to do to learn to execute , and the time : Anvarat samay ki chakki chalti jaati hai (The relentless wheel of time keeps turning). Toh chalo bhaiya, khela dekhne vo jo paon se khelte hai (So, let's go watch the game—the one that's played with the feet) (sic).” FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Shares Glimpse of Making Song ‘SIIR SIIR’, Says Made It With a Lot of Heart and Soul (Watch Video),

The megastar took to his X, formerly called Twitter, profile, where he wrote: “T 5775 - ahahahaaahh .. what fun .. !” The tweet hints at the 1-1 draw match between Portugal and Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. Talking about work, Amitabh, the octogenarian, is currently keeping busy with the “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Why Are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Others Wearing New 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' Badge?.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).