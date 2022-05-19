Punjabi timeless melody "Jazbaati Dil" is sung by Balraj, with lyrics penned by Jeet Singh and wonderful composition by R Guru. The song stars Vaibhavi Joshi and Shreyash Khare in the lead and has become an instant hit among fans.

Actress Vaibhavi Joshi has previously appeared in massive hits like Zee Music’s Bardaashth, Gharwali by T-Series, Kade Ta Tu Avenga, Pistol Bawa, Shael's Dil Di Duaa, and many more. While expressing gratitude for the success of her latest release, she said, "The song and the music video signify a new beginning in my life."

“Shooting ‘Jazbaati Dil’ was a wonderful experience. When Shreyash Khare and I began working on the song, we realized we had something special on our hands, something that would stand the test of time, and all I wanted to do was give it my shot." She added further.

The song, which was released on April 2022, gained over million views on Youtube in just two days. The video was shot in gorgeous locales throughout Rajasthan and has garnered a lot of positive feedback for its visuals, which perfectly compliment the soul of the song.

Released under the banner MuSlate, the video has been produced by Rohit Goyal. The song shows Vaibhavi Joshi struggling in a one-sided relationship with an unfaithful partner played by Shreyash Khare. The song currently has 1.7 million views on YouTube.