Hrithik Roshan (born on January 10, 1974) made his cinematic debut as Raj in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), a role that became a phenomenon. His mesmerising charisma captivated audiences, instantly establishing him as a heartthrob. Since then, he has embarked on a remarkable trajectory, seamlessly transitioning from the quintessential boy next door to a formidable hero. Films like Dhoom 2 (2006), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2006), War (2019), Fighter (2024), among others showcased his multifaceted talents. As he commemorates his 51st birthday today, we list a few of his hits and where to watch them online. ‘The Roshans’ Trailer Launch: Hrithik Roshan Shares How Rajinikanth ‘Uncle’ Would Take the Blame for His Mistakes on ‘Bhagwaan Dada’ Set (Watch Video).

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' (ZEE5)

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000) marked Hrithik Roshan's debut, propelling him to stardom. The film follows Sonia (Amisha Patel), whose life is shattered by the death of her lover, Rohit. To heal, she’s sent to New Zealand, where she meets Raj, a man who looks exactly like Rohit. Together, they embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind Rohit's mysterious death. The movie has been re-released in theatres to celebrate Hrithik’s birthday.

'Koi...Mil Gaya' (ZEE5)

Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), directed by Rakesh Roshan, tells the story of Rohit (Hrithik Roshan), a young man with autism who befriends an alien named Jadoo. As Jadoo's powers help Rohit transform, he becomes determined to protect the alien from those who seek to exploit him. Along the way, Rohit finds love with Nisha (Preity Zinta), who stands by him. The film beautifully blends sci-fi and drama, exploring themes of acceptance and friendship.

'Dhoom' (Amazon Prime Video)

Dhoom 2 (2006) took the action to new heights with Hrithik Roshan playing the master thief who pulls off high-tech heists across the globe. Abhishek Bachchan returned as cop Jai Dixit, trying to catch him with the help of his partner, Ali (Uday Chopra). The film also stars Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu, adding layers of intrigue and romance. Sanjay Gadhvi directed the movie. ‘The Roshans’ Trailer: Netflix Docuseries Celebrates Legacy of Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan; Features Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Other Stars (Watch Video).

'Jodhaa Akbar' (Netflix)

Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (2008) depicts the epic love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar (Hrithik Roshan) and Rajput princess Jodhaa (Aishwarya Rai). Initially a political alliance, their marriage grows into a deep emotional and spiritual bond. The film explores their challenges in balancing personal love with political duty. Set against a grand historical backdrop, it features stunning visuals and strong performances.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (Netflix)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), directed by Zoya Akhtar, follows three friends—Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imran (Farhan Akhtar)—on a life-changing road trip across Spain. As they conquer challenges like skydiving and bullfighting, they face their personal fears and unresolved issues. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, exploring themes of friendship, love and self-discovery.

'War' (Amazon Prime Video)

War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand, follows Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), a rogue secret agent after a mission goes wrong. His former student, Khalid (Tiger Shroff), is assigned to track him down. The film is packed with high-octane action, global chases and unexpected twists. The thrilling dynamic between Hrithik and Tiger makes War a gripping, edge-of-your-seat experience.

'Fighter' (Netflix)

Fighter (2024), directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film follows a reckless yet brilliant squadron leader and his elite team of fighter pilots as they confront mortal dangers and inner demons during a high-stakes mission. It explores themes of resilience and strength, promising jaw-dropping stunts and intense action.

(Note: All these Hrithik Roshan films can be watched on their respective OTT platforms with a subscription plan.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).