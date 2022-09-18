Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh recently grabbed the headlines after allegedly her MMS went viral on the internet. In the said clip, a woman who claimed to be Singh was seen in an unpleasant position. Soon after the MMS was all over the web, another clip surfaced online that saw the Bigg Boss star crying badly on apparently a live stream and questioning fraternity people about defaming women. In a nutshell, the second video sees Akshara sobbing and explaining how people in the industry are always up for maligning each other's images. Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Looks Pretty in Floral One-Shoulder Top and Long Flowy Skirt (View Pic).

"What makes the Bhojpuri industry the only one suffused with filth? Where does all this cheapness come from? It seems that everyone is after each other. Make sure everyone is blocked. No one should hear his song. There is no way for any other actor to go far ahead. Ultimately, what is all this about?" the sensational star could be heard saying in the second video.

Watch Viral Video:

FYI, while a section of people have claimed that the second video of Akshara is latest and her reply to the MMS leak, as per media, it's an old one. Reportedly, it's a two-year-old video. Having said that, old or new, Singh's emotional breakdown in the above clip is disheartening. What do you think on this whole mess? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

