Renowned Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh recently found herself at the center of a major controversy after a video of her using offensive language went viral on social media. The Bigg Boss OTT fame lost her cool when a few men made lewd gestures toward her during her performance. The actress wasn’t willing to tolerate their behavior and fired back at them. The unpleasant incident occurred in Bihar's Arrah during a cultural event to mark the Hindu New Year. A video of her using strong language on stage has gone viral. Who Is Akshara Singh? Why Is She So Popular? From Career Beginnings to Social Media Presence, Discover the Star Behind Bhojpuri Cinema’s Hits.

Akshara Singh Loses Cool on Stage During Performance

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the incident occurred on Sunday (March 31) night in Bakhorapur village, where a grand celebration was organised to mark the Hindu New Year. A video going viral on X (previously Twitter) shows Akshara Sinh losing her temper and addressing the crowd with sharp words. She could be heard saying, "Chand logon ko peehe keeda kaat raha hai. Agar itna bal rakhte ho, saamne aao kaleja lekar. Halke mein nahi lena Akshaa Singh ko. Aise hi sherni ka naam gadgada nahi rahi hoon. Peeche se toh kutte bhauk ke nikal jate hai. To tumhari ginti kutto mein hi karungi."

Akshara Singh’s Viral Video From Her Performance in Arrah

Translations? "Few people have some problem in the back. If you have the guts, come forward and speak to me. Don't take me lightly. I am a lioness, and I don't roar without a reason. Only dogs bark from behind. You are nothing but dogs to me." The event was also attended by other eminent personalities, including Bhojpuri artistes and politicians. Reports also reveal that as soon as the actress began with her performance, people from the audience started hooting and making lewd gestures to provoke the actress. Akshara Singh Death Threat: Bhojpuri Actress Receives Threatening Call in Bihar, Caller Demands INR 50 Lakh.

Incidents like these are not new to people in showbiz. Earlier, playback singer Sonu Nigam faced a similar situation during a concert in Delhi, where a few students allegedly threw stones, bottles, and other objects onto the stage, disrupting the show

