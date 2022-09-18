A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after someone secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. According to reports, a girl filmed about 60 female students bathing in the hostel bathroom of Chandigarh University. She then sent the videos to a person who leaked all the videos on the internet. She was later detained by the police. Now, a video showing the girl being questioned by the university campus warden has gone viral on social media. Reports also said that the accused female student sent the videos of to her friend in Shimla. A video of her interrogation with the warden has went viral on socia media. Chandigarh University MMS Row: Eight Girls Attempt Suicide After Their Nude Videos Leaked by Female Student.

This girl viral the 60 girls mms in Chandigarh university… MMS of various girls living in a hostel of Chandigarh University got viral,Apparently Videos were recorded by a girl from the same hostel & were forwarded to her guy friends.. pic.twitter.com/ZNno8xlv5X — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

