One of the most anticipated films of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is nearing its release date. Ahead of the big day, the highly-awaited trailer for the Telugu film was released at a grand event in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday, November 17. The event was one to remember, as thousands of fans gathered at the Gandhi Maidan to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. At the event, Rashmika Mandanna stole everyone's hearts by speaking a few lines in the Bhojpuri language. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna Deliver an Unforgettable Blend of Action, Drama and Emotion in Sukumar’s Film (Watch Video).

’Rashmika Mandanna Impresses Patna Fans With Her Bhojpuri

Joining the Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at the event were Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. She danced to the track "Angaaron" and captivated everyone's attention at the event. Following her performance, Akshara Singh thanked Allu Arjun and Rashmika by speaking a few words in Telugu. However, the most surprising part of the event was when Rashmika spoke a few lines in Bhojpuri.

Rashmika Mandanna Speaks Bhojpuri at ‘Pushap 2’ Trailer Launch in Patna

Just a funny tweet I understood your Bhojpuri more than your Hindi @iamRashmika mam 😀 After all you also from karnataka.. So it happens But you need to watch your speech re It's too funny Thank god you didn't dubbed for Hindi version But your too cute 🤍#RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/lbmjt6kGr7 — Rashmika Mandanna Wellwisher (@RashuWellWisher) November 17, 2024

In a video from the trailer launch going viral online, Rashmika Mandanna, aka Srivalli, thanked the people of Patna in Hindi and said, "Mai chahungi ki aap sab apne family aur friends ke saath film dekhne jaenge. Pakka aoge? Mujhe bas yehi chaiye ki aap sab enjoy karein." (I only wish that every one of you go and watch the film with your family and friends. I hope you'll enjoy our film). She later asked if they enjoyed the trailer.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Now, here comes the epic moment. In another clip, the South actress left fans impressed with her Bhojpuri. She said, "Pehle to namaste Patna. Ka haal ba? Sab theek thaak ba? (Namaste to everyone in Patna. How are you? I hope you are doing well). The clips have gone viral across social media platforms, especially X (previously Twitter). ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ Trailer Launch: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Impress Fans With Hindi Skills (Watch Videos).

Written and directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the action thriller also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in pivotal roles. The pan-India film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).