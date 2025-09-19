Mumbai, September 19: In heartbreaking incident acclaimed Assamese singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has passed away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Entire Bollywood, especially the music industry, is shaken with the devastating news. Singer Jubin Nautiyal took to his social media account in remembering Zubeen. Sharing a picture of the Garg, he wrote, "Zubeen Garg ~ ( 18.11.1972 - 19. 09. 2025 )Your music will echo in our hearts forever, a true talent gone too soon. Rest in peace.Condolences to the family. Shiv shiv shiv."Singer Papon too offered condolences and wrote, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul." Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Music composer Pritam too expressed his grief and shared a note on his social media account that read, "Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it… My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. Just a few hours before the tragedy, the singer had shared a warm invitation for fans on his social media account. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Says 'He Will Be Remembered for His Rich Contribution to Music'.

Sharing a video of himself inviting his fans to the festival, Garg wrote, “Friends in Singapore, I would like to invite you to the 4th North East India Festival in Suntec, Singapore, during the 20th and 21st of September. Come and explore the exotic part of India. We are carrying quality agri-products, craft products, tea experiences, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical shows presenting rock bands and rappers from India's northeast." He furher wrote, "I will be there throughout the festival as a cultural brand ambassador and will perform on the 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese songs. I would like to invite you all; it will be Saturday and Sunday, and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!”

A video that is going viral on social media shows that only a few hours before his untimely accident, Zubeen Garg was seen in high spirits enjoying live music as a part of the audience and events, spontaneously joining the band for a performance with his close friend. The impromptu performance is now being remembered as possibly his last stage appearance ever.

Zubeen Garg was a superstar singer in the North East of India. While he reigned as the voice of Assam, his Bollywood breakthrough came with the timeless hit 'Ya Ali' from the movie 'Gangster', released in 2006, which made him a household name across India.

For the uninitiated, Garg’s younger sister, Jongki Borthakur, who was also an actress and singer, tragically lost her life in a car accident in February 2002 in Assam's Sonitpur district while she was on her way to a stage performance.

In her memory, Zubeen had released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. The singer was married to fashion designer and costume director Garima Saika Garg.

