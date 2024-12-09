Lakvinder Surjit Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur in the northern state, was attacked on Panvel-Sion road in Vashi on Friday evening when he was going to the Mumbai airport from Juinagar, the official said. AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora Hugs the Singer, Grooves to ‘With You’ Track Onstage (Watch Video).

"The accused intercepted his vehicle and hit him with an iron rod and a sickle, leaving him with severe injuries. The accused were reportedly unhappy about the bhajan singer's support to the kin of a man killed in 2017. We are probing into details of this enmity. Two of the suspects have been identified as Happy Singh (35) and Jaspal Singh (42)," the official informed.

The accused also threatened Lakvinder Singh with a pistol and a revolver and then abandoned him and an associate at the scene of crime and fled, he added. AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Singer Handles Onstage Tumble Like a Pro, Recovers in Seconds (Watch Viral Video).

"Lakvinder Singh is in hospital. We have booked nearly a dozen persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement, assault and other offences. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Navi Mumbai police official said.