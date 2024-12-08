Singer AP Dhillon had a close call during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday (December 7) evening when he nearly took a tumble on stage. The Indo-Canadian rapper-singer was seen stumbling for a moment before quickly regaining his balance and continuing his performance with his signature style. The brief mishap was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media, with fans applauding his swift recovery. AP Dhillon electrified the crowd at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, delivering an unforgettable show. AP Dhillon Mumbai Concert: Malaika Arora Hugs the Singer, Grooves to ‘With You’ Track Onstage (Watch Video).

AP Dhillon Almost Falls Onstage

In a video going viral on X, AP Dhillon is seen making his way to the stage for his performance when an unexpected moment almost turned into an accident. As he rushed forward, he tripped and briefly lost his balance, gripping the steps with his fingers to prevent a full fall. Despite the close call, the singer quickly recovered, flashing a smile as he regained his composure. Within seconds, he was back on stage, continuing his performance with no signs of disruption. The incident has since surfaced online, with fans praising his quick recovery and professionalism. AP Dhillon Assures Fans He’s ‘Safe’ After Firing Outside His Canada Home, Shares Video Singing ‘Sweet Flower’ – WATCH.

AP Dhillon Tumbles Onstage at His Mumbai Gig

For the unaware, AP Dhillon is in India as part of his The Brownprint 2024 India Tour. The singer's Mumbai concert on December 7 was a night to remember, as she enthralled the crowd with hits like "Brown Munde," "With You", and "Dil Nu." Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was spotted among the audience, making the event even more star-studded.

