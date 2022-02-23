Singer Billie Eilish was performing in New York City over the weekend when she urged the crowd to "sit down" if they needed to, and take a moment to compose themselves. In footage shared by TMZ, she said: "If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath." Billie Eilish Debuts New Song 'Your Power' From The Desert In The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert.

In the video, she also asked fans at the front to "take a step back and give everybody some room down here", reports femalefirst.co.uk. The incident comes after Eilish stopped her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this month when she spotted an audience member struggling to breathe and appealed to her crew to get an inhaler for the female fan.