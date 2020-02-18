99 Songs Trailer: AR Rahman's Story and Music Complimented by Gorgeous Looking Edilsy and Ehan Bhat (Watch Video)

99 Songs Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The first trailer of the film 99 Songs has been dropped on the internet. The story of the film has been penned by Academy Award winner musician, AR Rahman. He has also co-produced the romantic musical. The movie has been in the making for a long time now. The first trailer brings relief to the fans who have been eagerly waiting for 99 Songs. We are introduced to the characters of the story in the footage, but not enough details are spilt about the plot. The hero seems to be on a quest to write the one song that will chane the world. AR Rahman to Perform Live at the Busan International Film Festival, Will Also Launch His Upcoming Movie ‘99 Songs’ Music.

99 Songs will launch Ehan Bhat and Edilsy as actors in Bollywood. The actress has been introduced to the media long back in early 2019, after she had finished shooting for the film. The two actors look very good on the screen. But the important screen time in the trailer, at least, goes to Ehan. Edilsy doesn't appear in the trailer for a good amount of time.

Watch The Trailer of 99 Songs:

There are some psychedelic visuals in the trailer and even a metaphorical line that "music is the world's last remaining magic". Certainly, the first footage paints an intriguing picture.

Now, the movie will be high on music. We get a glimpse of the soundtrack in the trailer. From here, the music is not as impressive as we'd like it to be. But picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Bollywood once rejected Jai Ho, which went on to win an Oscar.

The movie has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who has also written the screenplay.